Frigid Air Thru Friday

The frigid air will continue to stay with us through Friday, with dangerously cold wind chills in the 40s and 60s below zero. Protect pets and livestock, and keep an emergency kit in your vehicle.
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 56%
- Feels Like: -37°
- Heat Index: -14°
- Wind: 14 mph
- Wind Chill: -37°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:52:48 AM
- Sunset: 04:33:34 PM
- Dew Point: -26°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Clear to partly cloudy. Low -19F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Clear to partly cloudy. Low -19F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 2F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills of 35 to 55 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...Until Noon MST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken. Exposed skin may become quickly frostbitten or frozen. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Persons are urged to stay indoors until conditions improve. If you must go outside, dress in layers. Several layers of clothes will keep you warmer than a single heavy coat. Cover exposed skin to reduce your risk of frostbite or hypothermia. Gloves, a scarf, and a hat will keep you from losing your body heat. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills inside. Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. &&
Recommended for you
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills of 35 to 55 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...Until Noon MST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken. Exposed skin may become quickly frostbitten or frozen. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Persons are urged to stay indoors until conditions improve. If you must go outside, dress in layers. Several layers of clothes will keep you warmer than a single heavy coat. Cover exposed skin to reduce your risk of frostbite or hypothermia. Gloves, a scarf, and a hat will keep you from losing your body heat. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills inside. Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. &&
Currently in Billings
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills of 35 to 55 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...Until Noon MST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken. Exposed skin may become quickly frostbitten or frozen. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Persons are urged to stay indoors until conditions improve. If you must go outside, dress in layers. Several layers of clothes will keep you warmer than a single heavy coat. Cover exposed skin to reduce your risk of frostbite or hypothermia. Gloves, a scarf, and a hat will keep you from losing your body heat. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills inside. Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. &&
Currently in Billings
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Suspect arrested in connection with gas station robbery
- Ethics complaint filed against Montana's lieutenant governor
- Construction of Billings Inner Belt Loop to start spring 2023
- Two women sentenced to prison for armed robbery of Billings casino
- Several Montana schools canceling, teaching remote classes Wednesday, Dec. 21
- Man dies at hospital after shooting on south side of Billings
- Water main break causes some flooding by Canyon and Wheatstone in Billings
- Wyoming governor signs emergency relief order for propane delivery
- Montana Grizzlies lose quarterback to portal, add best-rated high school commit in program history
- Man taken to hospital, suspect in custody following shooting in Billings
Videos
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 56%
- Feels Like: -37°
- Heat Index: -14°
- Wind: 14 mph
- Wind Chill: -37°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:52:48 AM
- Sunset: 04:33:34 PM
- Dew Point: -26°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Clear to partly cloudy. Low -19F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Clear to partly cloudy. Low -19F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 2F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills of 35 to 55 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...Until Noon MST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken. Exposed skin may become quickly frostbitten or frozen. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Persons are urged to stay indoors until conditions improve. If you must go outside, dress in layers. Several layers of clothes will keep you warmer than a single heavy coat. Cover exposed skin to reduce your risk of frostbite or hypothermia. Gloves, a scarf, and a hat will keep you from losing your body heat. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills inside. Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. &&
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:52:48 AM
Sunset: 04:33:34 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: SW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Thursday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low -19F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 14%
Sunrise: 07:53:15 AM
Sunset: 04:34:07 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: SW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Friday Night
Overcast. Low 1F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 07:53:39 AM
Sunset: 04:34:44 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: WSW @ 17 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy and becoming windy. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 07:54:01 AM
Sunset: 04:35:23 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: WSW @ 20 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Sunday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:54:21 AM
Sunset: 04:36:04 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: SW @ 17 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
Mainly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 07:54:37 AM
Sunset: 04:36:47 PM
Humidity: 65%
Wind: SW @ 14 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 34F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:54:51 AM
Sunset: 04:37:33 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: WSW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.