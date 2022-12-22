Frigid Air Thru Friday
The frigid air will continue to stay with us through Friday, with dangerously cold wind chills in the 40s and 60s below zero. Protect pets and livestock, and keep an emergency kit in your vehicle. 

Billings, MT

Right Now
-14°
Clear
  • Humidity: 56%
  • Feels Like: -37°
  • Heat Index: -14°
  • Wind: 14 mph
  • Wind Chill: -37°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 07:52:48 AM
  • Sunset: 04:33:34 PM
  • Dew Point: -26°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Clear to partly cloudy. Low -19F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low -19F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 2F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills of 35 to 55 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana.
Portions of north central Wyoming.

* WHEN...Until Noon MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. Frostbite and
hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken. Exposed
skin may become quickly frostbitten or frozen.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Persons are urged to stay indoors until conditions improve. If you
must go outside, dress in layers. Several layers of clothes will
keep you warmer than a single heavy coat. Cover exposed skin to
reduce your risk of frostbite or hypothermia. Gloves, a scarf, and a
hat will keep you from losing your body heat.

Keep pets indoors as much as possible.

Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure
portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills
inside.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road
conditions, call 5 1 1.

&&

