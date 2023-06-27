Flood Concern Shifts to Warming Trend

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 78F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.