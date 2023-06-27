Localized heavy rainfall has the potential to cause flooding through Wednesday evening. As dryer air sets in, warmer temperatures are expected to gradually increase for the remainder of the week.
Flood Concern Shifts to Warming Trend
- Meteorologist Tracy Smith
Tracy Smith
KULR-8 Meteorologist
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 41%
- Feels Like: 76°
- Heat Index: 76°
- Wind: 4 mph
- Wind Chill: 76°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:26:43 AM
- Sunset: 09:08:27 PM
- Dew Point: 51°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 78F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Weather Alert
.Thunderstorms today and Wednesday will be capable of producing heavy rainfall which may cause localized flash flooding. ...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Montana, including the following areas, Beartooth Foothills, Bighorn Canyon, Carter, Crazy Mountains, Custer, Fallon, Golden Valley, Judith Gap, Livingston Area, Melville Foothills, Musselshell, Northeastern Yellowstone, Northern Big Horn, Northern Carbon, Northern Park, Northern Rosebud, Northern Stillwater, Northern Sweet Grass, Powder River, Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains, Red Lodge Foothills, Southeastern Carbon, Southern Big Horn, Southern Rosebud, Southern Wheatland, Southwestern Yellowstone and Treasure. Portions of north central Wyoming, including the following areas, Northeast Bighorn Mountains and Sheridan Foothills. * WHEN...Through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Thunderstorms may produce locally very heavy rain with 1 to 2 inch per hour rates possible. This rain combined with wet soils may lead to rapid runoff and flash flooding. Areas that have seen heavy rain recently are most prone to experience flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&
Weather Alert
Chance of Rain: 22%
Sunrise: 05:26:43 AM
Sunset: 09:08:27 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: WSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:27:10 AM
Sunset: 09:08:23 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: WNW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:27:39 AM
Sunset: 09:08:17 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: E @ 7 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:28:10 AM
Sunset: 09:08:08 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: SW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:28:43 AM
Sunset: 09:07:57 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: WSW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:29:18 AM
Sunset: 09:07:43 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: SSW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:29:55 AM
Sunset: 09:07:27 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: NNE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
