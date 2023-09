Montana - A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Monday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s to near 90 degrees, with humidity falling into the teens, and afternoon wind gusts up 30 and 40 mph.

Conditions will trend cooler and wetter through the week, with periods of showers (and a few thunderstorms) expected, with the greatest chances arriving Thursday and Friday, dropping temperatures into the low 50s to upper 60s.