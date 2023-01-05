Dry and Mild Conditions Continue
KULR

Through next week, we will continue to see dry and mild conditions across much of the region. You can expect above average temperatures, which will allow for lower elevation snow cover to gradually melt.

Tags

Billings, MT

Right Now
33°
Cloudy
  • Humidity: 45%
  • Feels Like: 27°
  • Heat Index: 33°
  • Wind: 6 mph
  • Wind Chill: 27°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 07:55:16 AM
  • Sunset: 04:44:58 PM
  • Dew Point: 14°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy. High 42F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Recommended for you