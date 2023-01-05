Dry and Mild Conditions Continue

Through next week, we will continue to see dry and mild conditions across much of the region. You can expect above average temperatures, which will allow for lower elevation snow cover to gradually melt.
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 45%
- Feels Like: 27°
- Heat Index: 33°
- Wind: 6 mph
- Wind Chill: 27°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:55:16 AM
- Sunset: 04:44:58 PM
- Dew Point: 14°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Mostly cloudy. High 42F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:55:16 AM
Sunset: 04:44:58 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: WSW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:55:05 AM
Sunset: 04:46:02 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: WSW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:54:52 AM
Sunset: 04:47:07 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: WSW @ 18 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:54:36 AM
Sunset: 04:48:14 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: WSW @ 15 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Sunday Night
A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:54:18 AM
Sunset: 04:49:22 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: SW @ 16 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:53:57 AM
Sunset: 04:50:31 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: SW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 14%
Sunrise: 07:53:33 AM
Sunset: 04:51:43 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: WSW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
