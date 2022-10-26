Dangerous Crosswinds: Livingston to Nye

Thursday evening to Friday morning you can expect strong southwest and west winds to affect the Livingston and Nye areas, reaching as far east as Big Timber. Gusts over 50 mph will be possible, so drivers of high profile vehicles and those pulling trailers may find travel difficult and hazardous.
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 37%
- Feels Like: 47°
- Heat Index: 49°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 47°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:46:22 AM
- Sunset: 06:09:35 PM
- Dew Point: 24°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A mix of clouds and sun. High 51F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Mostly clear. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 56F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Videos
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:46:22 AM
Sunset: 06:09:35 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: W @ 5 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:47:45 AM
Sunset: 06:08:02 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: WSW @ 16 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:49:08 AM
Sunset: 06:06:30 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: WSW @ 15 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:50:31 AM
Sunset: 06:05 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: WSW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:51:54 AM
Sunset: 06:03:31 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: WSW @ 15 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:53:17 AM
Sunset: 06:02:04 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: WSW @ 17 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 36%
Sunrise: 07:54:41 AM
Sunset: 06:00:38 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: ENE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Tuesday Night
Rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
