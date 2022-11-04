Damaging Winds: Friday PM - Saturday PM

Damaging winds will develop Friday night, lasting throughout Saturday, as a strong cold front tracks through north-central Idaho into Montana. Winds gusting 60 to 70 mph will be widespread with localized areas potentially seeing gusts between 70 and 85 mph. Scattered to widespread power outages and downed trees can be expected, along with travel being difficult for high profile vehicles. Those recreating in the backcountry will encounter dangerous, potentially impassable conditions, due to the combination of snow and strong winds.
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 30%
- Feels Like: 43°
- Heat Index: 49°
- Wind: 14 mph
- Wind Chill: 43°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:58:54 AM
- Sunset: 05:56:31 PM
- Dew Point: 19°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy and becoming windy. Low 44F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy and becoming windy. Low 44F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Tomorrow
Windy with rain showers in the morning then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High near 50F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...West winds with gusts to around 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. * WHEN...From 9 AM Saturday to Midnight MDT Saturday Night. Strongest winds are expected Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured items may be blown away or damaged. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution if you must drive. Secure loose objects in a safe location prior to start of winds. This includes lawn furniture, garbage cans and trampolines. &&
Recommended for you
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...West winds with gusts to around 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. * WHEN...From 9 AM Saturday to Midnight MDT Saturday Night. Strongest winds are expected Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured items may be blown away or damaged. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution if you must drive. Secure loose objects in a safe location prior to start of winds. This includes lawn furniture, garbage cans and trampolines. &&
Currently in Billings
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...West winds with gusts to around 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. * WHEN...From 9 AM Saturday to Midnight MDT Saturday Night. Strongest winds are expected Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured items may be blown away or damaged. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution if you must drive. Secure loose objects in a safe location prior to start of winds. This includes lawn furniture, garbage cans and trampolines. &&
Currently in Billings
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Multiple shots fired at a bar in Billings early Sunday morning
- 38-year-old man killed in fatal motorcycle crash
- High school students in Billings taken to hospital for drug related medical emergency
- Billings Clinic ER shooting suspect ID'd, charged
- Section of Broadwater reopens after deadly pedestrian vs. vehicle crash
- Montana Millionaire tickets sell out in just over a day
- Changes coming to the I90 Yellowstone River construction project
- Suspect flees after robbery at Holiday gas station in Billings
- West High evacuated after fire breaks out on roof
- Two trailer homes catch on fire, cause wildfire in Livingston
Videos
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 30%
- Feels Like: 43°
- Heat Index: 49°
- Wind: 14 mph
- Wind Chill: 43°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:58:54 AM
- Sunset: 05:56:31 PM
- Dew Point: 19°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy and becoming windy. Low 44F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy and becoming windy. Low 44F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Tomorrow
Windy with rain showers in the morning then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High near 50F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...West winds with gusts to around 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. * WHEN...From 9 AM Saturday to Midnight MDT Saturday Night. Strongest winds are expected Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured items may be blown away or damaged. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution if you must drive. Secure loose objects in a safe location prior to start of winds. This includes lawn furniture, garbage cans and trampolines. &&
Chance of Rain: 17%
Sunrise: 07:58:54 AM
Sunset: 05:56:31 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: SW @ 21 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Friday Night
Cloudy and becoming windy. Low 44F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Chance of Rain: 54%
Sunrise: 08:00:17 AM
Sunset: 05:55:11 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: W @ 32 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 29F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:01:40 AM
Sunset: 04:53:52 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: N @ 12 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Mainly clear skies. Low 24F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:03:04 AM
Sunset: 04:52:36 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: NNW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Monday Night
Occasional snow showers. Low 18F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 57%
Sunrise: 07:04:27 AM
Sunset: 04:51:20 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: ENE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low around 10F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.
Chance of Rain: 57%
Sunrise: 07:05:51 AM
Sunset: 04:50:07 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: NW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Low 8F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:07:14 AM
Sunset: 04:48:55 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: WSW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 12F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.