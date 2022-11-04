Damaging Winds: Friday PM - Saturday PM
Damaging winds will develop Friday night, lasting throughout Saturday, as a strong cold front tracks through north-central Idaho into Montana. Winds gusting 60 to 70 mph will be widespread with localized areas potentially seeing gusts between 70 and 85 mph. Scattered to widespread power outages and downed trees can be expected, along with travel being difficult for high profile vehicles. Those recreating in the backcountry will encounter dangerous, potentially impassable conditions, due to the combination of snow and strong winds.

Today

Cloudy and becoming windy. Low 44F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy and becoming windy. Low 44F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Windy with rain showers in the morning then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High near 50F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT
SATURDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...West winds with gusts to around 60 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana.

* WHEN...From 9 AM Saturday to Midnight MDT Saturday Night.
Strongest winds are expected Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Unsecured items may be blown away or damaged.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution if you must drive. Secure loose objects in a safe
location prior to start of winds. This includes lawn furniture,
garbage cans and trampolines.

