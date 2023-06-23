Continued Showers and Thunderstorms

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Montana, including the following counties, Big Horn, Carbon, Golden Valley, Musselshell, Park, Rosebud, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Treasure, Wheatland and Yellowstone. Portions of north central Wyoming, including the following county, Sheridan. * WHEN...Through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Soils are saturated in many locations after earlier heavy rainfall events. Rainfall totals over the next 36 hours could be in excess of 2 inches in many locations. This will lead to flooding and flash flooding where the heaviest rain falls. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Montana, including the following counties, in central Montana, Musselshell. In south central Montana, Yellowstone. * WHEN...Until 1245 AM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 846 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Weed Creek, Pompeys Pillar Creek, Railroad Creek, Mill Creek, Hawk Creek, Deadman Creek, Shovel Creek, Carpenter Creek, Fishel Creek, Cow Gulch, Dry Fork Hawk Creek, Hibbard Creek, Wolf Spring Creek, Alkali Creek, East Buffalo Creek, Antelope Creek, Butte Creek, Fattig Creek and Buffalo Creek. This advisory does not include the City of Billings. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... mainly rural areas of Southeastern Musselshell and North Central Yellowstone Counties - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not drive on or attempt to cross flooded roads, find an alternate route. Roads and driveways may be damaged or washed out in places. &&