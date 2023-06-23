Excessive rainfall is expected through early Sunday morning across much of the region. You should remain alert for rising water and Flash Flood Warnings, and be sure to pay attention to stream levels in your area. Showers and thunderstorms are expected through Thursday with afternoon temperatures ranging between the mid 60s to upper 70s, before rising into the low 80s by Friday.
Continued Showers and Thunderstorms
- Meteorologist Tracy Smith
-
- Updated
Tags
Tracy Smith
KULR-8 Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 94%
- Feels Like: 52°
- Heat Index: 56°
- Wind: 17 mph
- Wind Chill: 52°
- UV Index: 4 Moderate
- Sunrise: 05:25:34 AM
- Sunset: 09:08:23 PM
- Dew Point: 54°
- Visibility: 6 mi
Today
Rain and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 66F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Tonight
A few clouds from time to time. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 78F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Montana, including the following counties, Big Horn, Carbon, Golden Valley, Musselshell, Park, Rosebud, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Treasure, Wheatland and Yellowstone. Portions of north central Wyoming, including the following county, Sheridan. * WHEN...Through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Soils are saturated in many locations after earlier heavy rainfall events. Rainfall totals over the next 36 hours could be in excess of 2 inches in many locations. This will lead to flooding and flash flooding where the heaviest rain falls. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Montana, including the following counties, in central Montana, Musselshell. In south central Montana, Yellowstone. * WHEN...Until 1245 AM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 846 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Weed Creek, Pompeys Pillar Creek, Railroad Creek, Mill Creek, Hawk Creek, Deadman Creek, Shovel Creek, Carpenter Creek, Fishel Creek, Cow Gulch, Dry Fork Hawk Creek, Hibbard Creek, Wolf Spring Creek, Alkali Creek, East Buffalo Creek, Antelope Creek, Butte Creek, Fattig Creek and Buffalo Creek. This advisory does not include the City of Billings. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... mainly rural areas of Southeastern Musselshell and North Central Yellowstone Counties - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not drive on or attempt to cross flooded roads, find an alternate route. Roads and driveways may be damaged or washed out in places. &&
Recommended for you
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Montana, including the following counties, Big Horn, Carbon, Golden Valley, Musselshell, Park, Rosebud, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Treasure, Wheatland and Yellowstone. Portions of north central Wyoming, including the following county, Sheridan. * WHEN...Through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Soils are saturated in many locations after earlier heavy rainfall events. Rainfall totals over the next 36 hours could be in excess of 2 inches in many locations. This will lead to flooding and flash flooding where the heaviest rain falls. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Montana, including the following counties, in central Montana, Musselshell. In south central Montana, Yellowstone. * WHEN...Until 1245 AM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 846 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Weed Creek, Pompeys Pillar Creek, Railroad Creek, Mill Creek, Hawk Creek, Deadman Creek, Shovel Creek, Carpenter Creek, Fishel Creek, Cow Gulch, Dry Fork Hawk Creek, Hibbard Creek, Wolf Spring Creek, Alkali Creek, East Buffalo Creek, Antelope Creek, Butte Creek, Fattig Creek and Buffalo Creek. This advisory does not include the City of Billings. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... mainly rural areas of Southeastern Musselshell and North Central Yellowstone Counties - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not drive on or attempt to cross flooded roads, find an alternate route. Roads and driveways may be damaged or washed out in places. &&
Currently in Billings
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Montana, including the following counties, Big Horn, Carbon, Golden Valley, Musselshell, Park, Rosebud, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Treasure, Wheatland and Yellowstone. Portions of north central Wyoming, including the following county, Sheridan. * WHEN...Through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Soils are saturated in many locations after earlier heavy rainfall events. Rainfall totals over the next 36 hours could be in excess of 2 inches in many locations. This will lead to flooding and flash flooding where the heaviest rain falls. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Montana, including the following counties, in central Montana, Musselshell. In south central Montana, Yellowstone. * WHEN...Until 1245 AM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 846 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Weed Creek, Pompeys Pillar Creek, Railroad Creek, Mill Creek, Hawk Creek, Deadman Creek, Shovel Creek, Carpenter Creek, Fishel Creek, Cow Gulch, Dry Fork Hawk Creek, Hibbard Creek, Wolf Spring Creek, Alkali Creek, East Buffalo Creek, Antelope Creek, Butte Creek, Fattig Creek and Buffalo Creek. This advisory does not include the City of Billings. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... mainly rural areas of Southeastern Musselshell and North Central Yellowstone Counties - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not drive on or attempt to cross flooded roads, find an alternate route. Roads and driveways may be damaged or washed out in places. &&
Currently in Billings
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Billings man killed in crash outside of Columbus
- Billings Clinic laying off several employees among "restructuring"
- Mexico citizen admits trafficking 29 pounds of meth in Bozeman, Billings
- Crazy Mary's hosts grand reopening
- Meet Maddox Perrine, the 14-year-old from Billings who tracked down Wyatt Langford's record-setting home run ball
- Couple loses pets, belongings in home struck by lightning
- Detection of Palmer Amaranth Confirmed Near Shelby
- SummerFair moved indoors due to expected wet weather in Billings
- Forsyth man pleaded guilty in child sexual abuse case
- Billings Parks and Rec asking City Council for a $142 million bond to improve parks and trails, and build a rec center
Videos
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 94%
- Feels Like: 52°
- Heat Index: 56°
- Wind: 17 mph
- Wind Chill: 52°
- UV Index: 4 Moderate
- Sunrise: 05:25:34 AM
- Sunset: 09:08:23 PM
- Dew Point: 54°
- Visibility: 6 mi
Today
Rain and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 66F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Tonight
A few clouds from time to time. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 78F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Montana, including the following counties, Big Horn, Carbon, Golden Valley, Musselshell, Park, Rosebud, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Treasure, Wheatland and Yellowstone. Portions of north central Wyoming, including the following county, Sheridan. * WHEN...Through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Soils are saturated in many locations after earlier heavy rainfall events. Rainfall totals over the next 36 hours could be in excess of 2 inches in many locations. This will lead to flooding and flash flooding where the heaviest rain falls. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Montana, including the following counties, in central Montana, Musselshell. In south central Montana, Yellowstone. * WHEN...Until 1245 AM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 846 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Weed Creek, Pompeys Pillar Creek, Railroad Creek, Mill Creek, Hawk Creek, Deadman Creek, Shovel Creek, Carpenter Creek, Fishel Creek, Cow Gulch, Dry Fork Hawk Creek, Hibbard Creek, Wolf Spring Creek, Alkali Creek, East Buffalo Creek, Antelope Creek, Butte Creek, Fattig Creek and Buffalo Creek. This advisory does not include the City of Billings. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... mainly rural areas of Southeastern Musselshell and North Central Yellowstone Counties - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not drive on or attempt to cross flooded roads, find an alternate route. Roads and driveways may be damaged or washed out in places. &&
Chance of Rain: 100%
Sunrise: 05:25:16 AM
Sunset: 09:08:17 PM
Humidity: 93%
Wind: NW @ 17 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Friday Night
Rain likely. Low near 55F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Chance of Rain: 93%
Sunrise: 05:25:34 AM
Sunset: 09:08:23 PM
Humidity: 80%
Wind: NNW @ 16 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Saturday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 05:25:55 AM
Sunset: 09:08:27 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: S @ 8 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low near 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 23%
Sunrise: 05:26:18 AM
Sunset: 09:08:28 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: NNE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 56F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 72%
Sunrise: 05:26:43 AM
Sunset: 09:08:27 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: N @ 10 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 44%
Sunrise: 05:27:10 AM
Sunset: 09:08:23 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: NW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:27:39 AM
Sunset: 09:08:17 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: NNW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Thursday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.