Continued Flood Potential

Each day this week has a chance for storms with heavy rain potential. Recent rain will make flooding more likely to occur. Possible impacts include water-covered roads, flooded basements, rural road damage, and overflowing small streams and canals. Even if you have a low probability of rain to occur, be prepared for any storm to bring about localized flooding. Storms will become more numerous and widespread as the week goes on.

Right Now
61°
Sunny
  • Humidity: 91%
  • Feels Like: 61°
  • Heat Index: 61°
  • Wind: 5 mph
  • Wind Chill: 61°
  • UV Index: 8 Very High
  • Sunrise: 05:26:09 AM
  • Sunset: 09:00:53 PM
  • Dew Point: 59°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Mostly sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High 83F. W winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 57F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

