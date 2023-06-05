Continued Flood Potential

Each day this week has a chance for storms with heavy rain potential. Recent rain will make flooding more likely to occur. Possible impacts include water-covered roads, flooded basements, rural road damage, and overflowing small streams and canals. Even if you have a low probability of rain to occur, be prepared for any storm to bring about localized flooding. Storms will become more numerous and widespread as the week goes on.
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 91%
- Feels Like: 61°
- Heat Index: 61°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 61°
- UV Index: 8 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:26:09 AM
- Sunset: 09:00:53 PM
- Dew Point: 59°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Mostly sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High 83F. W winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 57F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 46%
Sunrise: 05:26:09 AM
Sunset: 09:00:53 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: N @ 12 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 57F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:25:47 AM
Sunset: 09:01:36 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: NNE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Wednesday Night
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 47%
Sunrise: 05:25:28 AM
Sunset: 09:02:17 PM
Humidity: 65%
Wind: ENE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 57%
Sunrise: 05:25:11 AM
Sunset: 09:02:56 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: NW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Friday Night
Scattered thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 05:24:57 AM
Sunset: 09:03:33 PM
Humidity: 84%
Wind: NE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 05:24:45 AM
Sunset: 09:04:09 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: ESE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Sunday Night
A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 05:24:35 AM
Sunset: 09:04:42 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: NW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Monday Night
Scattered thunderstorms. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
