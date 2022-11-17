Cold Wind Chills: Thurs PM - Fri AM
KULR

Thursday overnight lows will fall into the single digits above and below zero. Winds will make it feel much colder, with wind chills 15 to 25 below zero. Dress warm and prepare for the cold!

Tags

Billings, MT

Right Now
10°
Clear
  • Humidity: 70%
  • Feels Like: -2°
  • Heat Index: 10°
  • Wind: 7 mph
  • Wind Chill: -2°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 07:16:56 AM
  • Sunset: 04:41:24 PM
  • Dew Point:
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

A clear sky. Low 3F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 3F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Windy with increasing clouds. High 28F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Recommended for you