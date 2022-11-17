Cold Wind Chills: Thurs PM - Fri AM

Thursday overnight lows will fall into the single digits above and below zero. Winds will make it feel much colder, with wind chills 15 to 25 below zero. Dress warm and prepare for the cold!
Tags
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 70%
- Feels Like: -2°
- Heat Index: 10°
- Wind: 7 mph
- Wind Chill: -2°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:16:56 AM
- Sunset: 04:41:24 PM
- Dew Point: 2°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A clear sky. Low 3F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
A clear sky. Low 3F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Windy with increasing clouds. High 28F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Local Weather
Currently in Billings
Local Weather
Currently in Billings
Videos
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:16:56 AM
Sunset: 04:41:24 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: WSW @ 17 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Thursday Night
A clear sky. Low 3F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:18:18 AM
Sunset: 04:40:27 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: WSW @ 22 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Friday Night
Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 17F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:19:39 AM
Sunset: 04:39:33 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: WSW @ 20 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Saturday Night
Mostly clear skies with gusty winds. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:21 AM
Sunset: 04:38:42 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: WSW @ 18 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Sunday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:22:20 AM
Sunset: 04:37:52 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: WSW @ 15 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:23:40 AM
Sunset: 04:37:05 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: WSW @ 14 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:24:58 AM
Sunset: 04:36:20 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: W @ 15 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
