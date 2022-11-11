Cold Temperatures Stick Around
Below average temperatures will continue into early next week, with daytime highs in the low to mid 30s, and overnight lows in the low to upper teens. Average high for this time of year is usually 48 degrees, with an average low of 28 degrees.

Billings, MT

Today

Clear skies. Low 11F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 11F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 34F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

