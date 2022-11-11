Cold Temperatures Stick Around

Below average temperatures will continue into early next week, with daytime highs in the low to mid 30s, and overnight lows in the low to upper teens. Average high for this time of year is usually 48 degrees, with an average low of 28 degrees.
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 65%
- Feels Like: 7°
- Heat Index: 20°
- Wind: 13 mph
- Wind Chill: 7°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:08:36 AM
- Sunset: 04:47:47 PM
- Dew Point: 10°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Clear skies. Low 11F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 11F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 34F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Videos
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:08:36 AM
Sunset: 04:47:47 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: WSW @ 14 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low 11F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:09:59 AM
Sunset: 04:46:39 PM
Humidity: 70%
Wind: SW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 11F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:11:23 AM
Sunset: 04:45:32 PM
Humidity: 81%
Wind: WSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 18F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:12:46 AM
Sunset: 04:44:28 PM
Humidity: 78%
Wind: W @ 12 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. Low 17F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 11%
Sunrise: 07:14:08 AM
Sunset: 04:43:26 PM
Humidity: 80%
Wind: W @ 8 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Tuesday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Low 19F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 07:15:31 AM
Sunset: 04:42:25 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: WSW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
Cloudy during the evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low around 20F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Chance of Rain: 53%
Sunrise: 07:16:53 AM
Sunset: 04:41:27 PM
Humidity: 79%
Wind: NNW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. Low 3F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
