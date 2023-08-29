A strong Pacific cold front will arrive late Tuesday night, bringing strong winds to the region through Thursday. Gusts of 35 to 45 mph will be possible. The winds combined with dry air will result in elevated fire weather concerns. Take care not to spark a fire!
Cold Front & Gusty Winds
- Meteorologist Tracy Smith
Tracy Smith
KULR-8 Meteorologist
