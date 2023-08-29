Cold Front & Gusty Winds
Meteorologist Tracy Smith

A strong Pacific cold front will arrive late Tuesday night, bringing strong winds to the region through Thursday. Gusts of 35 to 45 mph will be possible. The winds combined with dry air will result in elevated fire weather concerns. Take care not to spark a fire!

Billings, MT

Right Now
87°
Partly Cloudy
  • Humidity: 20%
  • Feels Like: 87°
  • Heat Index: 87°
  • Wind: 15 mph
  • Wind Chill: 87°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 06:31:26 AM
  • Sunset: 07:58:15 PM
  • Dew Point: 41°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and a few clouds with gusty winds developing during the afternoon. High 86F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

