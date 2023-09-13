Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop over the high country and push east Wednesday evening. Isolated wind gusts of up to 40 mph, along with brief heavy rain showers will be possible with strong cells, from southern Yellowstone County down into Big Horn and Sheridan (WY) counties. The northerly flow behind Wednesday's system is expected to bring down some smoke from Canada, as it has done most of the summer, impacting Thursday morning and afternoon. Partly cloudy skies will keep temperatures in the 70s Thursday across the region, with Friday looking at dry conditions and temps slightly warmer ranging between the 70s to lower 80s. Warm and dry conditions will dominate for the weekend as a ridge of high pressure moves in allowing for higher than average temperatures through Monday.
Cold Front Brings In Cooler Temps, Followed By A Weekend Warm Up
- Meteorologist Tracy Smith
-
- Updated
- Meteorologist Tracy Smith
Tracy Smith
KULR-8 Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 57%
- Feels Like: 64°
- Heat Index: 65°
- Wind: 15 mph
- Wind Chill: 64°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:49:58 AM
- Sunset: 07:29:54 PM
- Dew Point: 49°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunshine along with some cloudy intervals. High 76F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Recommended for you
Local Weather
Currently in Billings
Local Weather
Currently in Billings
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Crash involving four vehicles impacting traffic on I-90 in Billings
- Billings teen arrested following early morning crash that sent four to the hospital
- Deceased woman pulled from car in canal after crashing near Huntley
- Police in Billings warning of combustible devices being left in roadways
- Billings baby rushed to hospital with a hole in his heart; family raises money for surgery
- Motorcyclist killed in crash near Cline Tuesday night
- New and improved garbage and yard waste collection days and map in place in Billings
- Early morning rollover crash near Red Lodge kills one
- Motorcyclist deceased after crash on Old Highway 312
- No immediate threat at Castle Rock Middle School after shooting threat
Videos
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 57%
- Feels Like: 64°
- Heat Index: 65°
- Wind: 15 mph
- Wind Chill: 64°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:49:58 AM
- Sunset: 07:29:54 PM
- Dew Point: 49°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunshine along with some cloudy intervals. High 76F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:49:58 AM
Sunset: 07:29:54 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: WSW @ 15 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:51:13 AM
Sunset: 07:27:57 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: NNE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:52:28 AM
Sunset: 07:26 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: WSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
Clear. Low 54F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:53:43 AM
Sunset: 07:24:03 PM
Humidity: 26%
Wind: WSW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Saturday Night
Clear. Low 58F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:54:58 AM
Sunset: 07:22:05 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: WSW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:56:13 AM
Sunset: 07:20:07 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: WSW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:57:28 AM
Sunset: 07:18:09 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: NE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.