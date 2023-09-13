  • Meteorologist Tracy Smith

Cold Front Brings In Cooler Temps, Followed By A Weekend Warm Up

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop over the high country and push east Wednesday evening. Isolated wind gusts of up to 40 mph, along with brief heavy rain showers will be possible with strong cells, from southern Yellowstone County down into Big Horn and Sheridan (WY) counties. The northerly flow behind Wednesday's system is expected to bring down some smoke from Canada, as it has done most of the summer, impacting Thursday morning and afternoon. Partly cloudy skies will keep temperatures in the 70s Thursday across the region, with Friday looking at dry conditions and temps slightly warmer ranging between the 70s to lower 80s. Warm and dry conditions will dominate for the weekend as a ridge of high pressure moves in allowing for higher than average temperatures through Monday. 

Billings, MT

Right Now
65°
Mostly Cloudy
  • Humidity: 57%
  • Feels Like: 64°
  • Heat Index: 65°
  • Wind: 15 mph
  • Wind Chill: 64°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 06:49:58 AM
  • Sunset: 07:29:54 PM
  • Dew Point: 49°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunshine along with some cloudy intervals. High 76F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

