Cold Front Brings In Cooler Temps, Followed By A Weekend Warm Up

Today

Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunshine along with some cloudy intervals. High 76F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.