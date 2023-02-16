Cold and Snowy Next Week
A shift to a much colder and snowy weather pattern arrives next week. Sunday night into Monday snow showers will arrive, turning much colder by Tuesday. A good chance for widespread snow accumulation will be Tuesday and Wednesday, impacting travel and livestock.

Billings, MT

Right Now
30°
Sunny
  • Humidity: 44%
  • Feels Like: 18°
  • Heat Index: 30°
  • Wind: 19 mph
  • Wind Chill: 18°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 07:14:52 AM
  • Sunset: 05:42:14 PM
  • Dew Point: 11°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.

Tomorrow

Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. High 38F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

