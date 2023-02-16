Cold and Snowy Next Week

A shift to a much colder and snowy weather pattern arrives next week. Sunday night into Monday snow showers will arrive, turning much colder by Tuesday. A good chance for widespread snow accumulation will be Tuesday and Wednesday, impacting travel and livestock.
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 44%
- Feels Like: 18°
- Heat Index: 30°
- Wind: 19 mph
- Wind Chill: 18°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:14:52 AM
- Sunset: 05:42:14 PM
- Dew Point: 11°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Tonight
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Tomorrow
Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. High 38F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Thursday Night
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:13:18 AM
Sunset: 05:43:42 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: WSW @ 18 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:11:42 AM
Sunset: 05:45:10 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: WSW @ 16 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 07:10:06 AM
Sunset: 05:46:38 PM
Humidity: 65%
Wind: SW @ 18 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Cloudy during the evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Chance of Rain: 85%
Sunrise: 07:08:29 AM
Sunset: 05:48:05 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: WSW @ 14 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
Periods of snow. Low 24F. S winds shifting to NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.
Chance of Rain: 73%
Sunrise: 07:06:50 AM
Sunset: 05:49:32 PM
Humidity: 83%
Wind: NNE @ 17 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
Light snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low near 0F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Chance of Rain: 55%
Sunrise: 07:05:11 AM
Sunset: 05:50:59 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: NNE @ 19 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low around -10F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
