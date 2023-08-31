You can expect breezy conditions to diminish Thursday evening. Friday will bring much lighter winds across the region, with a warming trend developing into the weekend, pushing temperatures back into the mid 80s and 90s. The chance for showers and thunderstorms will increase Sunday and Monday, with heavy rain and cooler temperatures expected.
Billings: Warming Trend Followed By Labor Day Cool Down
- Meteorologist Tracy Smith
-
Updated
Tracy Smith
KULR-8 Meteorologist
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 21%
- Feels Like: 84°
- Heat Index: 84°
- Wind: 8 mph
- Wind Chill: 84°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:33:57 AM
- Sunset: 07:54:40 PM
- Dew Point: 40°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Mainly clear. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Mainly clear. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High around 90F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Local Weather
Local Weather
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:33:57 AM
Sunset: 07:54:40 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: N @ 8 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Thursday Night
Mainly clear. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:35:11 AM
Sunset: 07:52:50 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: NE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Friday Night
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 63F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:36:26 AM
Sunset: 07:50:59 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: WSW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 22%
Sunrise: 06:37:40 AM
Sunset: 07:49:08 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: WSW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 76%
Sunrise: 06:38:54 AM
Sunset: 07:47:16 PM
Humidity: 78%
Wind: NW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Monday Night
Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 54F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:40:09 AM
Sunset: 07:45:23 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: SSE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Tuesday Night
Clear. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:41:23 AM
Sunset: 07:43:30 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: SW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
Clear. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
