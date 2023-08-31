Billings: Warming Trend Followed By Labor Day Cool Down
Meteorologist Tracy Smith

You can expect breezy conditions to diminish Thursday evening. Friday will bring much lighter winds across the region, with a warming trend developing into the weekend, pushing temperatures back into the mid 80s and 90s. The chance for showers and thunderstorms will increase Sunday and Monday, with heavy rain and cooler temperatures expected.

Billings, MT

Right Now
84°
  • Humidity: 21%
  • Feels Like: 84°
  • Heat Index: 84°
  • Wind: 8 mph
  • Wind Chill: 84°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 06:33:57 AM
  • Sunset: 07:54:40 PM
  • Dew Point: 40°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Mainly clear. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High around 90F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

