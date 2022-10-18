Big Weekend Weather Changes Arriving
KULR

After a dry week, with above average temperatures in the 60s and 70s, you can expect the weather pattern to change this weekend. Saturday and Sunday will bring much cooler temperatures and a good chance of precipitation (including accumulating mountain snow) across much of the state. Hunters and recreationists should be prepared for cool, wet and breezy weather. 

Tags

Billings, MT

Right Now
56°
Clear
  • Humidity: 42%
  • Feels Like: 53°
  • Heat Index: 56°
  • Wind: 10 mph
  • Wind Chill: 53°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 07:35:24 AM
  • Sunset: 06:22:47 PM
  • Dew Point: 34°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny. High near 75F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Recommended for you