Big Weekend Weather Changes Arriving

After a dry week, with above average temperatures in the 60s and 70s, you can expect the weather pattern to change this weekend. Saturday and Sunday will bring much cooler temperatures and a good chance of precipitation (including accumulating mountain snow) across much of the state. Hunters and recreationists should be prepared for cool, wet and breezy weather.
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 42%
- Feels Like: 53°
- Heat Index: 56°
- Wind: 10 mph
- Wind Chill: 53°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:35:24 AM
- Sunset: 06:22:47 PM
- Dew Point: 34°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny. High near 75F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Recommended for you
Local Weather
Currently in Billings
Local Weather
Currently in Billings
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man assaulted in parking lot during robbery on Main St. in Billings
- FBI spent 40 years watching Aretha Franklin
- Suspect allegedly flees scene after shooting on Broadwater in Billings
- Nine Montanans, three from the Cowboy State headed to 2022 NFR
- Crash on Rimrock Road hospitalizes 3 people
- Billings firefighters responding to electrical fire in the Heights
- Billings armed carjacking suspect ID'd
- Suspect shot, arrested after shooting outside Billings Clinic ER
- Two men injured after grizzly bear attack near Cody, WY
- New Information for officer involved shooting in ER Department of Billings Clinic
Videos
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 42%
- Feels Like: 53°
- Heat Index: 56°
- Wind: 10 mph
- Wind Chill: 53°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:35:24 AM
- Sunset: 06:22:47 PM
- Dew Point: 34°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny. High near 75F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:35:24 AM
Sunset: 06:22:47 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: WSW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:36:45 AM
Sunset: 06:21:04 PM
Humidity: 31%
Wind: SW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:38:07 AM
Sunset: 06:19:22 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: WSW @ 20 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy. Low around 45F. W winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:39:29 AM
Sunset: 06:17:41 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: WSW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Friday Night
Cloudy skies. Low 48F. NNE winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:40:51 AM
Sunset: 06:16:01 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: NNW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 39F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 07:42:13 AM
Sunset: 06:14:23 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: NW @ 16 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:43:36 AM
Sunset: 06:12:46 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: W @ 16 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Monday Night
A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.