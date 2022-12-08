Big Weather Changes To Come
Mild weather conditions are expected over the weekend, with temperatures in the 20s and 30s, and gusty winds along the foothills. By Monday, be prepared for winter storm conditions that could impact the region through Tuesday and Wednesday.

Billings, MT

Right Now
25°
Cloudy
  • Humidity: 63%
  • Feels Like: 14°
  • Heat Index: 25°
  • Wind: 11 mph
  • Wind Chill: 14°
  • UV Index: 1 Low
  • Sunrise: 07:43:31 AM
  • Sunset: 04:30:12 PM
  • Dew Point: 14°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Cloudy. High 33F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 13F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 33F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

