Big Weather Changes To Come

Mild weather conditions are expected over the weekend, with temperatures in the 20s and 30s, and gusty winds along the foothills. By Monday, be prepared for winter storm conditions that could impact the region through Tuesday and Wednesday.
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 63%
- Feels Like: 14°
- Heat Index: 25°
- Wind: 11 mph
- Wind Chill: 14°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:43:31 AM
- Sunset: 04:30:12 PM
- Dew Point: 14°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy. High 33F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 13F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 33F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:43:31 AM
Sunset: 04:30:12 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: WSW @ 15 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Friday Night
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 13F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:44:27 AM
Sunset: 04:30:11 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: SW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Saturday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 21F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 07:45:22 AM
Sunset: 04:30:13 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: WSW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Sunday Night
Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%.
Chance of Rain: 73%
Sunrise: 07:46:14 AM
Sunset: 04:30:18 PM
Humidity: 84%
Wind: N @ 10 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Occasional snow showers. Low 14F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Chance of Rain: 50%
Sunrise: 07:47:05 AM
Sunset: 04:30:26 PM
Humidity: 77%
Wind: WNW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 13F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 47%
Sunrise: 07:47:53 AM
Sunset: 04:30:36 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: WNW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low around 15F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:48:39 AM
Sunset: 04:30:49 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: W @ 11 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy. Low near 5F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
