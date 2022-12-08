Big Weather Changes To Come

Today

Cloudy. High 33F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 13F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 33F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.