Areas of Blowing Snow Possible
KULR

Increasing winds can be found along the foothills Monday night through Tuesday afternoon. The combination of recent snowfall and strong gusty winds could produce significant blowing and drifting snow, while creating low visibility and hazardous driving conditions.

Tags

Billings, MT

Right Now
  • Humidity: 53%
  • Feels Like: -17°
  • Heat Index:
  • Wind: 22 mph
  • Wind Chill: -17°
  • UV Index: 2 Low
  • Sunrise: 07:37:10 AM
  • Sunset: 05:18:36 PM
  • Dew Point: -9°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Windy with a few clouds from time to time. High 28F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 38F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.

Recommended for you