Areas of Blowing Snow Possible

Increasing winds can be found along the foothills Monday night through Tuesday afternoon. The combination of recent snowfall and strong gusty winds could produce significant blowing and drifting snow, while creating low visibility and hazardous driving conditions.
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 53%
- Feels Like: -17°
- Heat Index: 5°
- Wind: 22 mph
- Wind Chill: -17°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:37:10 AM
- Sunset: 05:18:36 PM
- Dew Point: -9°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Windy with a few clouds from time to time. High 28F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tonight
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tomorrow
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 38F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:38:19 AM
Sunset: 05:17:09 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: WSW @ 22 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Windy with clear skies. Low 2F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:37:10 AM
Sunset: 05:18:36 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: WSW @ 23 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:35:58 AM
Sunset: 05:20:04 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: WSW @ 19 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:34:45 AM
Sunset: 05:21:32 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: WSW @ 15 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:33:30 AM
Sunset: 05:23 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: WSW @ 17 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Friday Night
A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:32:14 AM
Sunset: 05:24:29 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: WSW @ 16 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:30:55 AM
Sunset: 05:25:57 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: WSW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Sunday Night
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.