Areas of Blowing & Drifting Snow
KULR

Strong gusty winds can be found along the foothills through Wednesday afternoon. The combination of recent snowfall and strong gusty winds will produce significant blowing and drifting snow, creating low visibility and hazardous driving conditions.

Tags

Billings, MT

Right Now
20°
  • Humidity: 56%
  • Feels Like:
  • Heat Index: 20°
  • Wind: 20 mph
  • Wind Chill:
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 07:37:11 AM
  • Sunset: 05:18:35 PM
  • Dew Point:
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 19F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 19F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph.

Tomorrow

A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing in the afternoon. High 36F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph.

Recommended for you