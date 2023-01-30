Areas of Blowing & Drifting Snow

Strong gusty winds can be found along the foothills through Wednesday afternoon. The combination of recent snowfall and strong gusty winds will produce significant blowing and drifting snow, creating low visibility and hazardous driving conditions.
Tags
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 56%
- Feels Like: 4°
- Heat Index: 20°
- Wind: 20 mph
- Wind Chill: 4°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:37:11 AM
- Sunset: 05:18:35 PM
- Dew Point: 7°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 19F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 19F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph.
Tomorrow
A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing in the afternoon. High 36F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph.
Recommended for you
Local Weather
Currently in Billings
Local Weather
Currently in Billings
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Suspects of 'possible' robbery in Billings taken to hospital after being shot
- Billings rancher admits fraud in Bureau of Land Management cattle grazing fee investigation
- Roundup's 'The Backporch' selected as semi-finalist for Best New Restaurant in the country
- Suspect of shooting near Crow Reservation ID'd, charged with attempted homicide
- 4.1 magnitude earthquake hits near Livingston
- Dylan Byrd becomes first Lockwood athlete to sign with college program
- Hardin's hot shooting shocks Billings Central 64-62
- Assault on Bureau of Indian Affairs officer sends Pryor man to prison for five years
- Maple Moose Coffee and Pop Shop excited to bring family atmosphere to booming part of Billings
- I-90 near Livingston closed to all traffic due to blow-over warning
Videos
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 56%
- Feels Like: 4°
- Heat Index: 20°
- Wind: 20 mph
- Wind Chill: 4°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:37:11 AM
- Sunset: 05:18:35 PM
- Dew Point: 7°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 19F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 19F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph.
Tomorrow
A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing in the afternoon. High 36F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:37:11 AM
Sunset: 05:18:35 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: WSW @ 20 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 19F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:36 AM
Sunset: 05:20:03 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: WSW @ 20 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 19F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:34:47 AM
Sunset: 05:21:31 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: WSW @ 14 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy and windy. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:33:32 AM
Sunset: 05:22:59 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: WSW @ 20 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:32:15 AM
Sunset: 05:24:27 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: WSW @ 17 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:30:57 AM
Sunset: 05:25:56 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: WSW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:29:37 AM
Sunset: 05:27:25 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: W @ 19 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Monday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.