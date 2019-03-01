An arctic blast is moving into the area Friday. This will bring in light snow accumulation with roads quickly becoming icy and snow covered.

Temperatures over the weekend will be bitterly cold and possibly record-breaking in some areas. Highs are expected to be in the single digits below zero and lows will be in the teens and 20s below. Wind chills will be in the 20s to 40s below zero. If you are going outside, bundle up! Frostbite can begin in as little as 10 minutes.

Temperatures will remain below normal this weekend, but we are expecting warmer temperatures next week.