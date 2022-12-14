Arctic Air Arrives By Sunday

As a winter storm tapers off Thursday morning, get ready for a blast of arctic air early next week! This next cold front will bring the coldest temperatures of the season so far to our region. High temperatures will range between the single digits and 20s, with lows below zero. The coldest air will be found over northern and eastern MT, with the warmest air along the foothills. Plan your holiday travel and shopping accordingly, and make sure to pack winter clothing in your car, in case of an emergency. Ranchers should prepare livestock for the cold temperatures as well.
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 79%
- Feels Like: 14°
- Heat Index: 28°
- Wind: 20 mph
- Wind Chill: 14°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:47:46 AM
- Sunset: 04:30:29 PM
- Dew Point: 22°
- Visibility: 6 mi
Today
Snow this evening will give way to clearing skies late. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%.
Tonight
Snow this evening will give way to clearing skies late. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%.
Tomorrow
Mostly sunny skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 26F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of Rain: 86%
Sunrise: 07:47:46 AM
Sunset: 04:30:29 PM
Humidity: 75%
Wind: WNW @ 19 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Wednesday Night
Snow this evening will give way to clearing skies late. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:48:32 AM
Sunset: 04:30:42 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: WNW @ 19 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 17F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:49:16 AM
Sunset: 04:30:57 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: WSW @ 14 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 17F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:49:58 AM
Sunset: 04:31:16 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: WSW @ 14 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 7F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 07:50:37 AM
Sunset: 04:31:37 PM
Humidity: 78%
Wind: ENE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Sunday Night
Cloudy. Low -4F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:51:14 AM
Sunset: 04:32 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: SE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
Cloudy. Low 1F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:51:48 AM
Sunset: 04:32:26 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: SSE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
Snow showers. Low -6F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
