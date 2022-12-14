Arctic Air Arrives By Sunday
KULR

As a winter storm tapers off Thursday morning, get ready for a blast of arctic air early next week! This next cold front will bring the coldest temperatures of the season so far to our region. High temperatures will range between the single digits and 20s, with lows below zero. The coldest air will be found over northern and eastern MT, with the warmest air along the foothills. Plan your holiday travel and shopping accordingly, and make sure to pack winter clothing in your car, in case of an emergency. Ranchers should prepare livestock for the cold temperatures as well.

Tags

Billings, MT

Right Now
28°
  • Humidity: 79%
  • Feels Like: 14°
  • Heat Index: 28°
  • Wind: 20 mph
  • Wind Chill: 14°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 07:47:46 AM
  • Sunset: 04:30:29 PM
  • Dew Point: 22°
  • Visibility: 6 mi

Today

Snow this evening will give way to clearing skies late. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%.

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to clearing skies late. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%.

Tomorrow

Mostly sunny skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 26F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.

Recommended for you