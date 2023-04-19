Additional Wet Snow Thru Thursday
Areas of snow will continue through Thursday. Heaviest amounts will be over the mountains, and the higher hills north and east of Billings. Most roads will remain wet during the day, but expect some to turn icy Wednesday night, as temperatures fall to near or below freezing.

Billings, MT

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%.

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%.

Cloudy and windy with snow showers mainly during the morning. High 42F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.

