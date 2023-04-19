Additional Wet Snow Thru Thursday

Areas of snow will continue through Thursday. Heaviest amounts will be over the mountains, and the higher hills north and east of Billings. Most roads will remain wet during the day, but expect some to turn icy Wednesday night, as temperatures fall to near or below freezing.
Today
Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%.
Tonight
Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%.
Tomorrow
Cloudy and windy with snow showers mainly during the morning. High 42F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Chance of Rain: 84%
Sunrise: 06:21:23 AM
Sunset: 08:06:02 PM
Humidity: 76%
Wind: NW @ 16 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Wednesday Night
Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%.
Chance of Rain: 48%
Sunrise: 06:19:40 AM
Sunset: 08:07:19 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: NW @ 22 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 27F. NNE winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:17:57 AM
Sunset: 08:08:36 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: NE @ 13 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:16:16 AM
Sunset: 08:09:54 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: NNE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
A few clouds. Low near 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 06:14:36 AM
Sunset: 08:11:11 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: SE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 37F. E winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:12:57 AM
Sunset: 08:12:28 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: NE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Monday Night
Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low 39F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 33%
Sunrise: 06:11:19 AM
Sunset: 08:13:45 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: N @ 12 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.