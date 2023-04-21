A Weekend Warm Up
KULR

There will be a general warm up over the weekend, into next week. Monday we'll see chances of rain return across the region. Winds will be out of the east giving the greatest chance of precipitation to locations further west, especially the mountains and foothills.

Tags

Billings, MT

Right Now
36°
Cloudy
  • Humidity: 59%
  • Feels Like: 27°
  • Heat Index: 36°
  • Wind: 14 mph
  • Wind Chill: 27°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 06:18 AM
  • Sunset: 08:08:39 PM
  • Dew Point: 23°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High near 50F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Recommended for you