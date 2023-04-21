A Weekend Warm Up

There will be a general warm up over the weekend, into next week. Monday we'll see chances of rain return across the region. Winds will be out of the east giving the greatest chance of precipitation to locations further west, especially the mountains and foothills.
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 59%
- Feels Like: 27°
- Heat Index: 36°
- Wind: 14 mph
- Wind Chill: 27°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:18 AM
- Sunset: 08:08:39 PM
- Dew Point: 23°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High near 50F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:18 AM
Sunset: 08:08:39 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: NE @ 15 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Friday Night
Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:16:19 AM
Sunset: 08:09:56 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: W @ 7 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:14:38 AM
Sunset: 08:11:13 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: SSE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 06:12:59 AM
Sunset: 08:12:30 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: E @ 12 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 40F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 23%
Sunrise: 06:11:21 AM
Sunset: 08:13:48 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: N @ 10 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:09:45 AM
Sunset: 08:15:05 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: WNW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Mainly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 06:08:09 AM
Sunset: 08:16:22 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: NNW @ 17 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Thursday Night
Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
