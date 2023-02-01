3 Day Outlook

Today

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 18F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 18F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy. High 41F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.