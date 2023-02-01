3 Day Outlook
Cold conditions can be expected in the eastern plains Thursday, with the potential for scattered snow showers/flurries. Otherwise temperatures will be on the rise for the rest of the state, as we continue to track gusty winds along the foothills into the weekend.

Billings, MT

Right Now
30°
Cloudy
  • Humidity: 62%
  • Feels Like: 20°
  • Heat Index: 30°
  • Wind: 11 mph
  • Wind Chill: 20°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 07:36:03 AM
  • Sunset: 05:20:09 PM
  • Dew Point: 18°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 18F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy. High 41F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.

