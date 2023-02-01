3 Day Outlook

Cold conditions can be expected in the eastern plains Thursday, with the potential for scattered snow showers/flurries. Otherwise temperatures will be on the rise for the rest of the state, as we continue to track gusty winds along the foothills into the weekend.
Billings, MT
Right Now
- Humidity: 62%
- Feels Like: 20°
- Heat Index: 30°
- Wind: 11 mph
- Wind Chill: 20°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:36:03 AM
- Sunset: 05:20:09 PM
- Dew Point: 18°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 18F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 18F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy. High 41F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:36:03 AM
Sunset: 05:20:09 PM
Humidity: 76%
Wind: WSW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Wednesday Night
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 18F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 07:34:50 AM
Sunset: 05:21:37 PM
Humidity: 65%
Wind: WSW @ 17 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:33:35 AM
Sunset: 05:23:05 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: WSW @ 22 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Friday Night
Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:32:18 AM
Sunset: 05:24:33 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: WSW @ 17 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Mainly clear skies. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:31 AM
Sunset: 05:26:02 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: WSW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:29:40 AM
Sunset: 05:27:31 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: W @ 19 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:28:19 AM
Sunset: 05:29 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: WSW @ 19 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
