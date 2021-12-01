Throughout Wednesday evening winds will decrease out of north-central Montana, but remain gusty in the Northern Rocky Mountain Front, Livingston, and areas between Big Timber and Judith Gap. Winds out of south-central Montana will range between 65 mph and 80 mph. You'll want to watch out for strong crosswinds on the roadways, and allow for extra space between you and high profiles vehicles. By Thursday afternoon winds will be on the breezy side across the region, with afternoon temperatures well above average. Some temperatures could be record breaking as they rise into the upper 60s and low 70s.
Weather for Wednesday night into Thursday Afternoon
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.