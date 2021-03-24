MONTANA - The IRS is seeing a spike in fraud related to COVID-19 financial relief.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) was enacted on March 29, 2020 to provide financial assistance to people who need it due to the pandemic. The IRS said that they are seeing spikes in fraud related to that relief money.
"There are always people willing to take advantage of the help being given in a time of need," Special Agent Amanda Prestegard said.
Over the past year, the IRS has investigated more than 350 tax and money laundering cases across the U.S.. Those cases total $440 million.
"It affects you because there are good people, hard-working people who should have access to this money," Prestegard said. "But, if the system was abused and this money was taken by fraudsters, then, that's just less money that's available to the people who really need it. And, we will start seeing it affecting us in the small businesses that simply can't stay afloat and have to close."
Prestegard said to be suspicious of facilitators, or people who say they want to help you get your loan or economic impact payment. She said you don't need a middle man, you can work directly with those programs.
She also wanted to remind people that the IRS will not contact you through social media, email or random phone calls.
"It's very heartbreaking to see that people are taking advantage of these programs," she said. "It's just less money for local businesses and more money in the pocket of fraudsters. So, we all should be very angry that they're taking advantage at a time when we are all vulnerable. It's not a specific part of the population. We all are vulnerable to COVID scams and especially our small businesses are suffering."
If you believe you have been the target of a scam, Prestegard said you should report it to their office at DenverFieldOffice@ci.irs.gov. COVID-19 scams can also be reported to the National Center for Disaster Fraud at 1-866-720-5721 or by going here. She said if you report scams, you help the IRS to protect other people.