Light snow can be expect Wednesday afternoon/evening. Any snow seen during this time will melt on warm road surfaces, and is expected to re-freeze after sunset. Additional snow showers will move in overnight bringing light accumulations, with greatest snow amounts in the foothills and mountains. Watch out for slick roads tonight through Thursday morning, remembering that bridges and overpasses will be the first locations to become icy.
Watch Out for Slick Roads
