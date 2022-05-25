Conditions will be dry Wednesday and Thursday, with widespread thunderstorms possible Friday. Some storms could be strong, with hail up to an inch and winds up to 60 mph. Temperatures will continue to warm into the first 80s of the year, Thursday and Friday, before cooling over Memorial Day weekend with widespread rain totaling up to 1 to 3 inches. Snow will also possible in the mountains and foothills as temperatures drop.
Warm/Dry Turning Cool/Wet
