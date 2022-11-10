Who won, who lost, the big state House and Senate races we've been watching

HELEN, MONTANA- We are tracking several house races and senate races that have big names running in them across the state.

The makeup of the legislature has a direct impact on every single county across the state.

Of the several big ones will start with House District 96.

Democrat Jonathan Karlen took down Republican incumbent State Representative Kathy Whitman. Karlen will be one of the youngest elected officials taking part in the next session.

“I am humbled and incredibly grateful to have earned the trust of my neighbors in house District 96 to represent them in Helena. Talking to thousands of Montanans, it's clear that we want our leaders to work together in good faith, put our state and country ahead of the party, and deliver real results for our communities. Amid the divisive political climate, I will focus on finding common ground to get work done,” Karlen said via email to our Bradley Warren.

Senate District 49:

House Representative Brad Tschida will lose power. In this election, he was running for a state senate seat and lost.

His former house seat will stay in the hands of Republicans.

He made headlines for claims about irregularities with the 2020 election which Missoula county officials say were unfounded and national headlines on the abortion conversation for saying that a woman’s womb serves no specific purpose to her life or well-being.

Tschida lost to Democrat Willis Curdy.

House District 24:

Former state representative and democrat Barbara Bessette will not serve in house district 24.

Bessette held office in years past which she lost and was running to regain the seat that she lost.

Bessette holds a large audience on social media and tweeted that she was proud of the race that she ran.

Republicans maintain the seat.

House District 100:

Zooey Zephyr has won her election in the state of Montana representing House District 100.

She will be Montana's first trans woman to serve the legislator.