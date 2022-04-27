The Wall Street Journal says Montana’s real estate market is not only hot but affordable

BILLINGS, MT- The Wall Street Journal is celebrating its first anniversary of the WSJ/Realtor.com Emerging Housing Markets Index.

These have been the top-ranked markets so far per Nicole Friedman who has been coving this topic:

Q1 2021: Coeur d'Alene, ID

Q2 2021: Billings, MT

Q3 2021: Elkhart, IN

Q4 2021: Naples, FL

Q1 2022: Rapid City, SD

In Friedman's, report she cites that people are chasing affordability which is one of the reasons Rapid City, S.D. made the list this quarter.

Billings is booming.

Usually, the words, affordable, Montana, and real estate only are in the same sentence if the word not is involved.

Friedman's previous reporting on Billings shows that the low unemployment rate and the average price of a three-bedroom home was sitting close to the $350,000ish price point which makes it an attractive market in Montana.

Billings also has great features, access to outdoor trails, MSUB, and great bagels!

We have been following the housing crisis in Montana closely. All facets of the state have seen massive spikes in the last two years.

Bozeman often gets most of the attention for its high cost of living. According to data from Berkshire Hathaway, just in 2022, Bozeman and Butte saw a 46% increase in the median sale price of homes.

In February of 2021, the median home price was $538,000 in Bozeman, in Butte, it was $184,000.

Now factor that 46% increase. In Bozeman, 46% brings the total to $787,000, in Butte 46% brings the total to $267,000.

Previous Wall Street Journal reporting cites similar numbers. The article was written in 2020 but shows the start of the upward tread.

Friedman’s reporting sites a 32% increase in home prices in the Billings area from 2020 which still makes it more affordable than other markets.

The top of this quarter's hot market list per the Wall Street Journal is Rapid City, SD.