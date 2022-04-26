President Biden grants clemency to two women on drug charges from Wyoming

WASHINGTON D.C.- President Joe Biden announcing the first clemency and pardons of his presidency.

"Today, I am pardoning three people who have demonstrated their commitment to rehabilitation and are striving every day to give back and contribute to their communities,” The President said via email, “I am also commuting the sentences of 75 people who are serving long sentences for non-violent drug offenses, many of whom have been serving on home confinement during the COVID-pandemic—and many of whom would have received a lower sentence if they were charged with the same offense today, thanks to the bipartisan First Step Act."

One of the big names on the pardon list is Abraham Bolden, an 86-year-old former U.S. Secret Service agent and was the first African American to serve on a presidential detail.

In 1964, Mr. Bolden was charged with offenses related to attempting to sell a copy of a Secret Service file. His first trial resulted in a hung jury, and following his conviction at a second trial, even though key witnesses against him admitted to lying at the prosecutor’s request.

More locally two women from Wyoming had their sentence commuted.

Cindy Noella Williams – Casper, Wyoming

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine (District of Wyoming).

Sentence: 120 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release, $800 restitution (October 10, 2018); amended to 102 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release; $800 restitution (November 4, 2019).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on April 26, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release and the unpaid remainder, if any, of the $800 restitution.

Cynthia Lynn Yeley-Davis – Mills, Wyoming

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute methamphetamine (District of Wyoming).

Sentence: 240 months of imprisonment, 10-year term of supervised release, $1,000 fine (December 17, 2009).

Commutation Grant: Sentence to expire on August 24, 2022, leaving intact and in effect the 10-year term of supervised release and the unpaid remainder, if any, of the $1,000 fine.