Local news reporters step up to shovel driveways for community

BILLINGS, Mont- Following a snowstorm of 9-inches after a mostly uneventful winter season, our team picked up the shovels and drove around the city of Billings helping shovel our neighbors out of the driveway.

We know that the news is not always good. So today we decided to share the good.

Don’t be afraid to ask us for help. If you ever need to be shoveled out of your driveway, we’re happy to step up!

The whole KULR-8 crew jumped in. From the morning show to the evening show! If you ever need to share the shovel with KULR-8 feel free to reach out to us on our Facebook page!