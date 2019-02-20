Local business offers free plowing for selected first responders, city council members, and veterans

BILLINGS, Mont. - Shoveling your driveway or sidewalk can be very tedious, especially if you don't have the time for it. One local business is helping people do that chore, whether it's first responders, city council members, or even veterans.

Megan Wilson is the co-owner of Drop-Tine Landscaping, an installation and design company for landscaping snow removal and maintenance. She and her husband wanted to find ways to give back to the community in a way that they felt like they were serving people. That's how they thought of the idea of providing their services for free to members of the community who were worthy of it.

So far, Drop-Tine Landscaping has served three community members. Wilson recalled the very last one the business served.

"The veteran that we were actually able to help had two back-to-back tours as a machine gunner for the United States Marine Corps," Wilson said. "While he was on his tours, he was actually directly hit three times with an IED with his convoy and so it left him with a traumatic brain injury. It left him with PTSD, spinal issues- he's back here with his wife and unfortunately, she had to go through some medical emergencies and then they have small children that caught the flu."

Wilson said she feels many people forget how many hours community members spend taking care of the Billings community, that they forget to take care of themselves or their homes. She said it feels nice to give back to people who are constantly proving for the community.

To nominate a community member, you can call Megan Wilson at 307-851-1782.