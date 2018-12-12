A house in Great Falls is spreading the Christmas cheer this year with a little extra flare.
“Lights on the High Plains,” is the name of a new Christmas light show in the Electric City that lights up the winter sky to the beat of popular Christmas songs.
Over 7,000 lights were used to make the spectacle as well as over 1,000 hours of hard work and dedication.
Surprisingly, this project started back in January 2018, after creator Brian McVay, got the O.K. from his wife to start on a dream he’s had for almost ten years now.
“We used to live in town on busy 2nd avenue north. Never really wanted to do it there because I didn’t want to cause any problems. And then once moving out here… then… it was go time,” said Brian McVay in an interview Tuesday morning.
After watching videos of Christmas light shows on YouTube, Brian McVay fell in love with the idea of creating his very own show.
In an effort to make his dream possible, Brian even took time off work to ensure everything was ready for the holiday season.
Looking forward, Brian says this is only the beginning.
Next year he plans on doubling the amount of lights (14,000) and making everything larger and brighter.
He also plans on trading out the Christmas stars for hearts come Valentine’s Day as a tribute to his wife for her never-ending support of his dreams.
If you’re interested in seeing the spectacle, there are shows Sunday- Thursday from 5:30pm-9:30pm as well as shows on Friday and Saturday from 5:30pm-10:30pm.
The address for the show is: 9 High Plains Rd, Great Falls, MT 59404