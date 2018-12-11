December is officially declared as Safe Toys and Gifts Awareness Month by the Prevent Blindness America.
The group wants to raise awareness about choosing safe toys for children of all ages.
When it comes to buying toys and presents, the need to get your kids favorite toys may cause you to forget about the safety concerns associated with them.
A 2018 report from World Against Toys Causing Harm or W.A.T.C. H said a wide variety of toys from low riding wheel toys to water balloons pose a threat.
So, before you start spending, remember to to follow these safety recommendations.
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission you should inspect all toys before purchasing, try to avoid sharp edges or parts small enough to swallow.
This includes toys with button batteries which could lead to choking.
Keep your child safe from lead in toys by being aware of which toys contain lead. make sure they wash their hands and keep a look out for any recalled toys.
For riding toys like scooters and bikes, provide helmets and pads to minimize any injuries during falls.
Once presents have been opened:
- Throw away any leftover plastic wrapping, boxes and tape
- Supervise any battery charged toys to minimze any burn hazards
- Lastly keep older toys away from babies.
If you have to second guess if a toy is safe enough for your child, do your research beforehand or don't purchase it at all.