MSU’s Montana Pollution Prevention Program and the Montana Manufacturing Extension Center (MMEC) are teaming up after receiving a $989,000 grant.
This two year grant will help 40 businesses, 20 each year, to receive training on how to better prevent their company from polluting the environment.
The grant is geared towards businesses in the food and beverage industry and will allow them to receive training and education provided by professional mechanics and engineers.
When you first think of pollution, you might automatically think of garbage in water or emission fumes.
However, the goal of this grant is to not only help businesses cut down on this type of pollution, but any type of waste; whether it’s saving on heat, electricity, time, product, etc.
Waste is waste, regardless of it being tangible or a concept.
As a result of conservation, you could potentially see more job opportunities in the future.
“It’s hopeful that at the very same time, but actually these companies becoming more efficient, will actually have a better bottom line and be more profitable. If we’re more profitable, we see different sectors being more profitable, then naturally that’ll result in better wages, you know, increased employment, and even growth and expansion of existing companies,” explained Barnett Sporkin-Morrison, Director of the Food & Ag Development Center.
In order to be eligible for the grant, it’s required that your business is in the food and beverage industry.
Following this, your company will need the ability and resources to make the changes advised by the MMEC professionals.
The grant is a result-based program, meaning they need businesses to give them updates on their progress and be willing and capable of making any necessary changes.
If you’re interested, you’ll simply need to contact Paddy Fleming at MMEC: (406)-994-3812.