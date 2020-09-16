BILLINGS - According to the Billings Police Department, officers saw people inside of a vehicle shoot at another vehicle at South 28th and 8th Ave.

BPD says the suspect fled and officers pursued from the south side to the west end and then back to the south side. The suspect crashed their vehicle near 5th Ave South and South 34th.

According to Sgt. Lennick, a 30-year-old male driver and a 21-year-old female passenger were arrested. No one was injured in the incident and the driver was cleared by the medical team.

This is a developing story.