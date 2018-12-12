An anonymous donor has donated $15,000 to the Billings K-9 Unit.
The question is whether that money is enough to buy a new K-9.
While $15,000 is a hefty donation, Billings Police Chief Rich St. John says there are several things to consider before adding a new canine to the unit.
It cost about $15,000 to have a K-9, factoring in the cost of one month's training and ensuring a vehicle is equipped and for for the K-9.
St. John says they will use the donation to cover deferred cost from the other two K-9's.
The dogs are equipped with narcotic and patrol training, currently there are four K-9's total.
They are then sorted into the traffic and patrol division once they're out of state training is complete.
Chief Rich St. John says while he ultimately makes the decision of when they get a new K-9, he says he's focused on the K-9's the department currently has and is ensuring they are the best they can be.
He adds the police department is thankful for the donation.
Donations can be dropped off at City Hall.