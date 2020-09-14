Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * IMPACTS: LOW HUMIDITIES, HOT TEMPERATURES, AND GUSTY WINDS WILL CREATE ERRATIC FIRE BEHAVIOR. * AFFECTED AREA: IN NORTH CENTRAL WY FIRE ZONES...274...284. IN SOUTH CENTRAL MT FIRE ZONES...123...124...125...126...127 128...129. IN SOUTHEAST MT FIRE ZONES...130...131...132. IN SOUTHEAST MT AND NORTHWEST SD FIRE ZONE...133. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: IN CENTRAL MT...GOLDEN VALLEY...MUSSELSHELL...WHEATLAND. IN NORTH CENTRAL WY...BIG HORN...JOHNSON...SHERIDAN...WASHAKIE. IN NORTHWEST SD...HARDING. IN SOUTH CENTRAL MT...BIG HORN...CARBON...PARK...STILLWATER SWEET GRASS...YELLOWSTONE. IN SOUTHEAST MT...CARTER...CUSTER...FALLON...POWDER RIVER ROSEBUD...TREASURE. IN SOUTHWEST MT...GALLATIN. * WIND: SOUTHWEST 10 TO 15 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 25 MPH. GUSTS AS HIGH AS 35 MPH ALONG THE WESTERN FOOTHILLS. WINDS WILL DECREASE BY SUNSET. * HUMIDITY: 7 TO 15 PERCENT. * TEMPERATURES: IN THE 80S TO MID 90S. * COLD FRONT: ARRIVES AFTER SUNSET AND WILL BRING A SHIFT TO NORTHWEST TO NORTH WINDS OF 5 TO 15 MPH. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. PLEASE AVOID BURNING, SECURE TOWING CHAINS SO THEY DO NOT DRAG ON ROADS, AND TAKE EXTRA CARE WITH CIGARETTES AND ANYTHING ELSE THAT COULD CAUSE A SPARK. &&