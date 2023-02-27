BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings West School plans to install vape detectors in all their bathrooms, after seeing an "influx" of vaping. Principal Kelly Hornby said the other high schools in Billings already have, or are getting, vape detectors as well.
"We're no different than most of the high schools in the nation," Billings West High Principal Kelly Hornby said. "We see an incline, a huge incline, in youth vaping. They not only vape nicotine, but they also vape THC product. It's a concern. Numbers coming to us- that maybe 67-70% of our student population are vaping, which is concerning to us. Our charge is to create a safe and orderly environment."
Principal Hornby said they have about 30 vape detectors in the school right now, ready to be installed. The total cost for those vape detectors was about $12,000. He said the goal is to deter students from vaping, although there will be consequences if a student is caught vaping.
"It's not that we're trying to catch kids doing wrong," he said. "We just want to deter and create a positive environment for learning."
"We've had an increase in vandalism. Not only have we had stuff stuff ripped off the walls, we've had markings on the wall. Different types of inappropriate markings. Graffiti. We've had fights in our bathrooms. We associate that with the hanging out and what's going on in there, the nefarious activity that's going on in some of our bathrooms."