USS Billings auction

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Multiple veterans' organizations came together to host a fundraiser at American Legion Post today to support the USS Billings Commissioning.
A silent auction took place from 4 to 6 p.m. followed by a live auction, live music, and comedy. All proceeds from the auction and one hundred percent of bar sales will go to supporting the commissioning of the USS Billings.
Billings Mayor, Bill Cole, says this legacy fund will be a great way to support our veterans and active military, "This is the first time there has ever been a Navy war ship named after our city so its just the greatest honor. It's an opportunity for us to create a great relationship with the crew. And that's part of what we're raising the funds for. Most of these funds are going to go to support the crew for decades into the future."
The commissioning will take place on August 3, 2019 in Key West, Florida.
Mayor Cole says if you're from Billings, and want to go, he will make sure you get a ticket. If you can't make it and want to help the cause, you can find the USS Billings website.