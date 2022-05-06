Unsettled spring weather will arrive for the weekend. Saturday will be windy again with scattered showers over the plains and more numerous showers in the mountains, and snow above 6500 feet. Sunday and Monday will see a good chance for widespread precipitation, with a quarter to half an inch of rainfall possible. At elevations above 5000 feet you can expect 3-6" of snow, with locally heavier amounts above 7000 feet.
Unsettled Spring Weather this Weekend
