19-year-old Andrii Mykhailiuk who was born and raised in Ukraine, although he is currently staying with a host family in Montana, his parents and his siblings are still in Ukraine.
Andrii said, "My country and right now my family and my town are waiting for a time they can leave. The roads are full... my family lives close to Kyiv – this town called Pereiaslov it is like 40 minutes away from Kyiv. Right now Kyiv is having a really hard time because Russian soldiers came there and there is a lot of bombing going on there."
AS bombs go off the Ukrainian citizen do their best to continue with their everyday lives as much as they can. Andrii says that stores and banks are still operating like normal, because if not it would destroy the people and the Ukrainian government is doing their best to keep it safe.
Andrii did speak with his family shortly before our interview and tears streamed from his eyes as hoped to see his them again soon. He said that prayer for Ukraine is the most powerful thing we can do right no.