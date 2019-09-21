UPDATE: Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the alleged vehicle theft from the Columbus football team. At approximately 2:15pm Saturday, KULR-8 confirmed with Rosebud County Sheriff Allen Fulton that the two suspects described in the below Facebook post have been located and taken into custody.
This story is developing, check back for details.
KULR (Columbus)- Police are looking for suspects involved in a robbery of the Columbus football team.
In a Facebook post, among the stolen items, 32 phones, several watches, 17 wallets, 30 sets of car keys, backpacks, and two cars.
Law enforcement is looking for a silver Audi A6 with front end damage and a BMW supposedly heading towards Billings.
Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Columbus Police department at (406) 322-5313.