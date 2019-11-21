Two airmen dead after training mishap at an Oklahoma Air Force base.

Two airmen are dead following a mishap involving two jets at an Oklahoma Air Force base.
It happened Thursday morning at the Vance Air Force Base in Enid, just northwest of Oklahoma City.
Military Officials say two T38 Talon planes were taking part in a training mission when a mishap occurred.
The supersonic jets are used for a variety of jet pilot training roles.
Aerials show one upside down in the grass, the other upright near the runway.
Two people were aboard each of the jets, however it's unclear if they were injured.