Initial snowfall for early Sunday evening will melt, allowing for the wet/slushy layer to freeze up Sunday night as temperatures fall and the sun sets. Heavy snow combined with the layer of ice at the surface will make travel increasingly treacherous during the overnight period, especially along I-90 and Highway 212 through Tuesday night. Snow is expected to quickly intensifies Sunday evening and dissipate towards Monday morning. Accumulating snow will end sometime midday Monday but flurries will linger into Tuesday.
Treacherous Travel and Heavy Snow
