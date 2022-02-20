Treacherous Travel and Heavy Snow

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...A portion of south central Montana. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel is hazardous due to slick and snowpacked roads and reduced visibility. Wind chills will be 10 to 20 below zero at times. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snowfall is expected tonight. Expect wind chills well below zero by sunrise Monday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. &&