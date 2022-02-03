Travia Forte

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 15F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: February 3, 2022 @ 2:00 pm
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL TWICE DAILY.
Currently in Billings
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive daily news updates from KULR-8? Sign up today!
Get breaking news in your email inbox as soon as it happens.
Get the latest headlines on local sports! From UM, MSU, High School sports and more.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.