00;00;00;00 - 00;00;53;28 Unknown All right, So take me back. Starting with you, Lou. I'll call you. I'll call you by your first names. Just like. So it's not confusing. Take me back earlier this year and walk me through what happened. I'm not going to get into the nitty gritty of the incident just because that is still under litigation. But on February 16th, while assisting a deputy with Lincoln County Sheriff's Department, Deputy Clint Hinds, a good friend of mine, I was ran over by a fleeing felon. 00;00;54;01 - 00;01;21;19 Unknown When did you first realize? I mean, did you, like, look up and see him coming? I mean, how many how many seconds or split seconds when you realized there was a problem before it happened? Again, I'm not going to get too much into that into that because it is still under litigation. But yeah, I did. I, I knew I was going to get hit. 00;01;21;22 - 00;01;49;27 Unknown So, like, I've been telling alleged my therapist here. One of the major injuries I have is to my left shoulder when I since I knew I was going to get hit, it's like I'll find out if I'm a superhero or the front shoulder and I'm not. So. And so my injuries. So then can you tell me after you were hit or even while you were hit, can you talk about that at all? 00;01;49;29 - 00;02;20;07 Unknown Just what what was going through your head, what it felt like? Can you talk about that at all or whatever you're comfortable that way. So I don't remember anything under the vehicle because I did go completely under the vehicle. And then afterwards, I just remember laying in the snow and trying to breathe. And then Deputy Hinds, Clint Gonzales had been a friend of mine since 2007. 00;02;20;09 - 00;02;45;27 Unknown We both served in the National Guard together. Luckily, Clint is a combat medic. So if you're going to get struck by a vehicle, it's good to have a combat medic with you. And I just remember him coming up to me and telling me to breathe and me attempting to breathe. And then he did his assessment on me and radioed for help. 00;02;46;00 - 00;03;44;19 Unknown Um, I was extremely lucky to have Deputy Hinds with me that day. Hands down, that man saved my life. And so. So then what happened next? My time comes and goes, but the, uh, the Eureka Ambulance arrived on scene, transported me to the Eureka Law Enforcement Center where LifeFlight was waiting for me. Kate Actually, luckily, no bad news travels fast in small town, and a friend of ours was immediately went up to the house and grabbed Kate. 00;03;44;22 - 00;04;30;28 Unknown And she met me actually, at the Eureka Law Enforcement Center and got to see me under, under the helicopter and then know my flight from Eureka to Kalispell. And then the alert flight team of Logan Health flew him from the Law Enforcement Center to Logan Health in Kalispell. And then there was a a lot of my fellow troopers and Flathead County deputies to see me from the helicopter into the emergency room. 00;04;31;01 - 00;04;59;01 Unknown They got to the. All right, Kate, so your turn. You first find out. Somebody first comes and gets you and says, I think you need to come right now. Actually, I was scheduled to start shift at 3:00. So Louis works 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. and I work 3 p.m. to 1 a.m.. And I got a call with maybe 10 minutes before I start work that Louis was in a pursuit. 00;04;59;03 - 00;05;24;24 Unknown That's nothing out of the ordinary. He said, okay, I'll probably be a few minutes late. We have a small child. We can't leave our child. So then the phone rings again and it was dispatcher Shelby, and she just said, Kate, I'm so sorry. Somebody came over Louis radio and said, Shots fired. There's an officer down. We don't know if it's Louis. 00;05;24;27 - 00;05;55;06 Unknown And my I feel so silly saying this, but I said, Are you joking? And she said, No, I'm not. And she stayed on the phone with me and she just listened to me praying, Thank God. And I told her I needed to hang up. And I called my parents to notify them and Lewis's sister, Jill Street. And then a really good family friend of ours just came walking through our front door and he looked at me and said, You got to go. 00;05;55;08 - 00;06;17;27 Unknown I said, Louis has been hurt. He goes, I know you've got to go. And he grabbed her son and helped our son get to go back together. And I just grabbed my purse and my shoes and we all jumped in our car and he drove me to the law enforcement center right as the LifeFlight was landing. And we actually pulled over to let the ambulance pass us by. 00;06;17;29 - 00;06;42;19 Unknown So I was able to go into the ambulance and see Louis on the stretcher. And he was telling he was telling the ambulance crew not to cut his boots off. So if you know, a law enforcement officer or a military man, their boots are very important to them. So I knew he was okay in that context. And so I got to give him a kiss and they loaded him onto the LifeFlight. 00;06;42;19 - 00;07;28;07 Unknown And the next thing I saw was him in the air. So remind me where that life flight took you again. Logan Logan Health. Kalispell So you arrived there. Were you conscious this whole time? Like, do you remember the flight and getting there again? Like time comes and goes a little bit, but I remember parts of the flight and then like I said, I remember getting there and I remember the line of troopers and deputies that greeted me and saw me in the emergency room and how many were there? 00;07;28;09 - 00;08;10;06 Unknown I, I honestly I think it was a wave. I wasn't exactly counting. But there was that same air from a tunnel. Of course it's a tunnel. And it was it was very, very, very emotional. And so then what happened? Did you find out the extent of your injuries or what happened then? I immediately went into surgery. I, I remember I don't even remember who she was, but she was talking to me about resetting my shoulder because my left shoulder was dislocated. 00;08;10;09 - 00;08;44;22 Unknown And so they wanted to start working on that. And I think they gave me some feel good for that to start. And then it was lights out for me for three days. Three days? Yes. Kate, talk to me about those three days. So she was taken into surgery just prior to surgery. One of the surgeons did inform me that he had no sensation or wasn't responding to feeling in his feet. 00;08;44;22 - 00;09;12;22 Unknown And she believed that he was paralyzed. And so they were requesting to do a pretty significant back surgery. And we consented to that. They did due to all the trauma that sustained to his chest, his lungs, his stomach, his liver. They did end up intubating him. And so he was intubated for three days, which turned out to be it was absolutely the right call because it let his body just totally rest and recover and heal. 00;09;12;24 - 00;09;52;20 Unknown That was that those three days felt like an hour and hours now. It just felt like a blink of an eye, like a never ending. I would be in his room, and if I went downstairs, there was always a sea of law enforcement there supporting us, which was really wonderful. Then members of the community were dropping off food and snacks and toys and games, and it was well, it was kind of like the law enforcement family just took over Logan Health for ten days, and Logan Health was more than accommodating. 00;09;52;20 - 00;10;34;04 Unknown They created a space where people can just come and go and stop by and hang out. And it was open to the community and the law enforcement community. 24 seven So after you, after you wake up after three days, talk to me about how you were feeling. Okay. Yeah. Besides pain, I don't know. A lot of it just seemed like if I could just go back and, you know, it was just like that. 00;10;34;06 - 00;11;06;05 Unknown It just seemed like a blink of an eye to go like, I don't know, like there's a glitch in the matrix. Something's not right here. And then, first of all, when I wake up and I see all three of my siblings and both my parents, they're looking at me. I know something's not right. Something's gone terribly wrong. And then, yeah, it was. 00;11;06;08 - 00;11;48;28 Unknown I mean, I. I kind of, like, knew right away I remembered the incident and everything that that was involved in that. And then, like I said, it just it didn't seem real at first. But yeah, there was a significant amount of pain involved too. So I mean just physical pain. So just trying to heal and get, get over that and then get used to the amount of, of, you know, prescriptions I was immediately put on. 00;11;49;01 - 00;12;37;26 Unknown So like that that took a little while to, to even rest comfortably and rest soundly because you don't really always rest soundly when you're on, on, on prescription drugs and whatnot. So that took a while to get to just rest. But yeah, then you started getting requests for people to come and say hi to you and stuff like that, and you start hearing about the amount of people, you start seeing the support from the community and the state, country and unit from around the world that we've seen pretty substantial. 00;12;37;28 - 00;13;06;25 Unknown So you guys have a child, you said, right? Yes. How did that all work out during all of this time? We have relied pretty heavily on family members to help us care for him. He was with us here in Colorado. Go back to the hospital. Oh, to the hospital. So Luis's siblings and then my mom had flown out from Minnesota and we stayed at a house in Columbia Falls. 00;13;06;25 - 00;13;45;10 Unknown And so between his siblings and my mom, they were caring for our son. We we made go. Kate asked me shortly after I woke up how soon I. I wanted to see writer and writer is our son. My our son. And also knowing that when I woke up, I wasn't as pretty as I am now. So knowing what I look like, I decided probably best to wait a few days and see, you know, if my if my charm returned. 00;13;45;12 - 00;14;15;12 Unknown So it was while I was out for three days, it was an additional five days. We waited before seeing screenwriter and yeah, writer didn't really good Writer knows that, especially right away. Writer knows that Daddy had an owie so Ryder would climb up and lay right next to Dad and they would watch episodes of Bluey together. And that was kind of how they spent the first really, what, two or three months? 00;14;15;20 - 00;14;41;08 Unknown Just he was very careful around Dad and not to climb on that. Yeah, it was good about I wrestle with Dad like you used to and, and whatnot, but you mind me asking how old Ryder is? He'll be three in July. July. So then. Okay, so you're in Kalispell and then how did you end up in Colorado? Like, how long were you in Kalispell? 00;14;41;08 - 00;15;07;03 Unknown And then when you when did you go to Colorado? So Louis was still sedated and one of his doctors had started suggesting the next step be Craig, because they're known for their spinal rehabilitation program. And so when he woke up, he was notified that you did have a spinal injury and they just started the paperwork on getting him to Craig and accepted into the program. 00;15;07;05 - 00;15;33;22 Unknown Craig Hospital Center represented about the Wednesday following the incident that met with Louis and met with our family and kind of went over Lewis's entire body, his medical history. She met with your doctors and said, Yep, he's qualified for the program. So 12 days after Lewis was struck by the vehicle, he was transported, ironically, by the same alert flight crew that pulled him out of the field. 00;15;33;25 - 00;16;13;02 Unknown They brought him to Denver. Yeah, Denver. So now we've been in Inglewood since February 28th at Craig Hospital. And you're still there now? Yes, Correct. So talk to me about, like, what all was broken and then talk to me just about both of your thoughts as you've been in the hospital this whole time, but always broken. Okay. So broken, left shoulder, suffered avulsion fracture and a dislocation. 00;16;13;05 - 00;16;55;02 Unknown All but two ribs were broken. Right? Lying bilaterally. Bilaterally. So along the sides, on both sides, right. Lung was punctured, liver was lacerated, stomach was bruised. The separation of lining t 12 and 11 separation or dislocation, separation or spine separation in my spine and then a broken patella on the left, the left leg to the left knee, I guess. 00;16;55;05 - 00;17;18;12 Unknown And what was the follow up to that? I was going to ask what your thoughts were, but I have to ask you this first, that they have to cut your boots or did you get to keep your boots intact? Boots are intact. Suits are intact, as far as I know. And I have not seen them to this day, but I believe they're secured with DCA and evidence. 00;17;18;15 - 00;17;43;14 Unknown All right. So your thoughts? I don't I don't know how much you've been able to see your son or other family members or, you know, just what the emotional piece of all of this has been like, Especially Kate. You were told he might be paralyzed, right? I mean, just the emotional piece of all of this talk to me and I don't care who goes first. 00;17;43;16 - 00;18;23;16 Unknown It's a roller coaster. I mean, people are. Yeah, You know, Rider was with us all the way from all used, but you were just with us through the entire time he was able to ride the LifeFlight down here with us. And we have since made the decision that it is both easier on Kate and more beneficial, more beneficial that while it's more beneficial, my progress more beneficial to him right now he's with his grandparents in Minnesota, Kate's parents. 00;18;23;19 - 00;18;54;22 Unknown So it really was hard the first couple of days we him and I got to say goodbye to him. And the waterworks did start. But now it's we call and it's like he waves to the phone lines. He's running by to go play with his cousins or something. So but it's also allowed us to focus more on on on my PG and Kate is more you know, it's easier for her to be involved with my and we don't have to shove the screen in front of his face to allow that to happen. 00;18;54;25 - 00;19;25;00 Unknown Matter of fact, I would be surprised if he's getting any screen time all at his grandparents. But yeah, so I mean, like that that part's hard and it's it's most more difficult on Kate and I right now to not have him around. But other than that, family has been coming and going. Friends have been coming and going. And sometimes it's just nice for it to be Kate and I. 00;19;25;02 - 00;19;56;16 Unknown So that's all we're focusing on now is is just Kate and I and really leaning hard into my my, my therapies here, both on occupational therapy, physical therapy, getting back into recreational therapy, too, because there's a lot of tricks I've got to learn now in order to get back into some of the things I love to do my entire life. 00;19;56;19 - 00;20;22;22 Unknown We were clueless about spinal cord injuries in the spinal cord world prior to this, and now we've taken a deep dive. Thankfully, we ended up at the right spot. I mean, Craig, there's a reason Craig's world class is top notch. And what they do when we first got here, it felt very depressing and heavy that our lives have changed so drastically. 00;20;22;25 - 00;20;47;22 Unknown But now I'm confident that we will get out as a family and we will continue hunting and we will continue fishing. It will look different. It may look different, but just through Craig Bass, we've gone on a hike. You know, he has assistive devices that help him to utilize trail systems. And we're working on with his recreational therapists to get his drawstring back up for his boat so he can hunt again. 00;20;47;22 - 00;21;16;21 Unknown This fall is the goal. Yeah, it looks different. It's certainly a world we never expected to be in, but we're very thankful for the Craig community and, you know, others who have pushed the limits and laid the foundation. So it kind of leads into my next question, like, what's your prognosis now? Like what kind of lingering effects do you have that you're working through? 00;21;16;23 - 00;22;00;03 Unknown I mean, I am I am a paraplegic. I have sensation from the 88 level down here, and I don't have sensation from the great level down. Don't really know say about that. There's I mean, every every aspect of of my life is different than I was before. I mean, I can't pick up my kid right now, one, because I don't have the core strength to come back up after bending over to get him from his height. 00;22;00;05 - 00;22;37;25 Unknown I mean, he's Â£30. I used to be I can I can curl Â£30 with my right arm and can't pick up a kid, curl. But yeah, so every, every aspect is different. Now I know getting up in the morning is now, you know, it's I don't know. I don't really explain it at all until you kind of have to live it, unless you really want to take a deep dive into it. 00;22;37;25 - 00;23;02;17 Unknown I mean, I can't, you know, transfers and transfers. I any time I switch from like my bed to my chair or my chair to my car and to a car or from my chair onto a couch or anything like that, I mean, and those are those are limited right now because of the strength and mobility of my left shoulder. 00;23;02;19 - 00;23;37;24 Unknown Um, even like when you think about cooking, if your control knobs for your oven or on the back of your stove and you have to reach over hot burner or hot, hot items on your stove, even if you can't even reach them from your your chair to, you know, can I belly up to the, to the kitchen counter to do the dishes anymore Because you know, I've got 18 inches of leg in front of me and counter and then I have to make up that space with my arm. 00;23;37;24 - 00;24;08;09 Unknown So yeah, it changes everything. There's a lot of preplanning you have to do before you jump in bed at night. You know, if it's the abided by jump in bed and I forget to take my contacts out, it's you know, I have to do a transfer back into my chair and roll into the bathroom or I have to ask to grab my contact case for me. 00;24;08;11 - 00;24;32;23 Unknown But if I really want to be self-sufficient, you know, you've got to preplan even your what you're going to wear the next day and have it laid out in a manner that, you know, you're not rolling around all morning long, gathering up your clothes because you have, you know, a shower commode chair that you're using to both use the restroom and roll into your shower. 00;24;32;26 - 00;24;59;14 Unknown And, you know, I roll around in that, too, throughout your house because you're dragging your shower water with you everywhere you go. So you have transfers from your shower commode chair and your chair, then back in your bed progressing. It's a lengthier process. You know, back in the day when I could wake up and brush my teeth and be out the door and a half hour and now it's 2 hours. 00;24;59;16 - 00;25;27;09 Unknown So talk to me about support. You said you've gotten support from people in Montana to the US, even the world, to talk to me about that. We have received greeting cards, get all cards. I believe the furthest is Germany. Donations to donations people have donated to his Go Fund Me and the P.O. Box in Chester, Montana. They have supported fundraisers. 00;25;27;11 - 00;25;56;24 Unknown We have very quickly learned that work comp covers medically required things and anything we want to do for Lewis beyond that, we're paying out of pocket for. So all of the funds are going towards extra programs, extra therapeutic programs if we want to try different things. Yeah, there's a lot of different expenses, which has been it's been really great not to feel the burden financially right now. 00;25;56;26 - 00;26;30;18 Unknown Yeah. And then, yeah, I mean, his whole hospital room was covered in cards that were hand-drawn by elementary school students from around the state of Montana. We still are getting cards in the mail every week from citizens here in Colorado, Montana, Minnesota. It's incredible. Yeah. It's also been neat to hear other stories. There's a lot of people who have been mostly injured in the law enforcement realm on the job is what we're hearing. 00;26;30;18 - 00;26;59;15 Unknown But it's been neat to hear their stories, their recoveries, you know, how hard they had to fight to get back to life before their injury. I think it's been pretty motivating for you. Yeah. Yeah. So my next question is, are you going back to work and law enforcement? Kate Lewis Are you guys like, We're done, Peace out now. 00;26;59;15 - 00;27;25;23 Unknown We both are. We are incredibly blessed to work for the Montana Highway Patrol. They have been really supportive of our family. This is a this is a unique situation to have two law enforcement officers, one injured and one needing time off from work. And they haven't questioned the thing. They've allowed us to be here and focus on Lewis's recovery. 00;27;25;25 - 00;27;57;20 Unknown I plan on going back to work and being a sergeant in the detachment. Lewis is going to remain in a trooper status. It'll look a little different now, but he'll remain with the highway patrol when we get back from Colorado. Yeah. And when do you think that you'll be leaving Colorado? Any estimate on that? That is completely dependent on When my kids are sick of me, my physical and my occupational therapists are sick of me. 00;27;57;23 - 00;28;25;10 Unknown We're in a state down here and get every bit of mobility ability and everything we can out of out of Craig And yeah, because we don't have these resources back home in Montana. So we've got to, we've got to get everything we can while we're down here. We certainly don't have the PTO specialty in spinal rehabilitation in rural or central Montana. 00;28;25;13 - 00;29;04;16 Unknown So still continuing to make gains and make progress. And we're seeing new sensations every every week so far. Yeah, there's been something new. And so when we reach a plateau and Peter says, All right, I think we're done. So we go home and anything that like, I don't know things you've learned from this that you want to share or insights that you've had on this or or just additional thoughts. 00;29;04;18 - 00;30;10;00 Unknown I knew this before I was injured. People would ask me on the side of the road, what is it like to be a law enforcement officer this day and age? And I would simply look at them and say, it's still great to be a law enforcement officer in the state of Montana. This experience is truly showing me that just out of the support that I've gotten from everybody from around the state, while one individual chose to put me in this situation, the other, the remaining citizens of the state of Montana, have wrapped in a blanket, for lack of a more fitting words and taking care of me and my family. 00;30;10;03 - 00;30;15;01 Unknown Yeah. 00;30;15;04 - 00;30;40;29 Unknown Did you have anything else you wanted to add? Kate? I think so. We are. We're very grateful for the support we received from Montana and the rest of the country. And that's and, and that's really what's getting us through. There were some pretty dark moments and it was nice to get phone calls, very inspiring messages that really helped a lot, even it still helps. 00;30;41;01 - 00;31;14;17 Unknown Just yesterday it started and I've flipped through cards written by the kindergarten class at Chester Joplin High School in Chester, which is my home where I graduated from in 2006 and CJI up there on the High Line in north central Montana. So I wanted to ask, how long have you each been with the Montana Highway Patrol, just to clarify that? 00;31;14;19 - 00;31;43;17 Unknown I started in March of 2015 and I was sworn in in August of 2014. Did you two meet at Montana Highway Patrol or like before that? No, we met through after work. This my next question. Have the donations covered your expenses or are you left going through your savings? 00;31;43;20 - 00;31;52;00 Unknown We have been very blessed by people's generosity. 00;31;52;02 - 00;32;32;01 Unknown And while you Kate said earlier, work covers medically necessary, they also they also cover it part of the package. It is room and board. So, yes, luckily we have not been we've been covered the other we've been covered thus far. Yeah. Yeah, that's true. Some point in the future we're going to stop. We'll be done at Craig. And there are a few other really great neurological rehabilitation programs down here in Denver that we would like to try with. 00;32;32;01 - 00;32;58;07 Unknown Louis, and we've been in touch with them and we'll have to pay out of pocket for those sickness. They're not going to be covered by work comp. And so at that time, it'll be interesting to see how that started any other further things we do. But at that time, yeah, we'll have to pay room and board for those services and bring our transportation down here and that will probably deplete most of those funds and put us into our savings. 00;32;58;10 - 00;33;32;17 Unknown But the goal is for somebody to walk again, so it's well worth it. Anything else that either of you want to add? What else should I know? This, although I don't wish this upon anybody, this has certainly brought us closer together. And for that I am thankful. Yeah. Yeah. 00;33;32;19 - 00;34;09;11 Unknown Did you have anything else, Louis, that you wanted to add? Just a sincere thank you to everybody who's supported us through this journey, through these. Please continue to support us because this journey is far from over and we could be yours for possibly the rest of our lives. I mean, it's going to be a recovery. Isn't just a stay at a hospital or even the Craig program. 00;34;09;11 - 00;34;45;16 Unknown Those ads like that they do Outlook and see whether or not, you know, you need to come back every six months, every year and every for for further things after that. Um, yeah, it's even I think the I thought but you know so at the most I don't think they want you to go more than 2 to 3 years between visits because even size instead of your wheelchair changes and they you know it's not everybody knows how to at a turn turn wrenches on a wheelchair. 00;34;45;19 - 00;35;11;24 Unknown They have an amazing team here. They can dial it in really easy and make it look easy, but it's not. So, yeah, like I said, this journey is far from over. Well, those are all my questions. Thank you to both of you for chatting with me and sharing your amazing story and I'm glad that you've been supported so well. 00;35;11;27 - 00;35;29;29 Unknown I'm really sorry that happened to you. Thank you for taking the time to meet and sit down and talk to both of us and for getting Lois's story out there. Yeah. And if anything else comes up, really holes in it, please don't hesitate to reach back out to us.
