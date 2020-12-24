Mostly clear skies with gusty winds. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Mostly clear skies with gusty winds. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: December 24, 2020 @ 9:24 pm
Watch Military Greetings from men and women from Montana who are serving around the world.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Currently in Billings
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive daily news updates from KULR-8? Signup today!
Get breaking news in your email inbox as soon as it happens.
Get the latest headlines on local sports! From UM, MSU, High School sports and more.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.