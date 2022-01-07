MONTANA - In light of news about 20 wolves from Yellowstone National Park being hunted and killed, ZooMontana is joining several animal welfare and wildlife organizations calling for emergency federal protections for grey wolves.

Montana passed new management laws targeting the concentration of wolves ranging through Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks as well as throughout the entire range of the animals in the state.

The wolf-killing allowances include permitting the use of neck snares on all public lands, hunting at night with artificial lights, and lengthening the trapping season.

Montana and Idaho hunters and trappers are allowed to bait wolves outside of Yellowstone and Glacier national parks in hunting areas where the prior quotas have been eliminated.

“These states have allowed their fear of wolves to influence our hunting laws,” said Jeff Ewelt, executive director of ZooMontana. “Whether it’s because of popular fairy tales that villainize wolves, or an ingrained aversion to top predators, we don’t treat wolves the same way we would treat other creatures. Simply put, we must rely on wolves to keep the environment and its biodiversity safe and healthy across the Mountain West.”

You can read the letter sent to the Director of the National Park Service below:

ZooMontana is home to four grey wolves.