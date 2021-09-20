BILLINGS, Mont. - ZooMontana announces that their female bison, Nellie, has passed away.

In a Facebook post, the zoo says Nellie had been ill for some time, which seemed to start with the birth of her calf, Jay, in late June.

The zoo also says the most troubling piece of this puzzle is that they are not completely sure what caused the illness. They say the zoo's staff and veterinarians were constantly working to improve the bison's health, only to see her condition continue to deteriorate.

The zoo made the difficult decision to euthanize her, due to her current quality of life coupled with her declining health.

The zoo is hoping a necropsy will provide some clarity and conclusive information as to the cause of her poor health.

In the meantime, the zoo's attention will shift to Baby Jay and making sure his needs are being met.

Fortunately, the zoo says Jay's father, Bert, has been very accepting and supportive of the baby's presence, as seen in the photo below.